Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Leidos (LDOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) in the last few weeks:

8/7/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $155.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Leidos Trading Up 0.1 %

LDOS traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $147.54. 279,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,826. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Leidos

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $429,655. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.7% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

