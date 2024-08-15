Investors Buy High Volume of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 12,112 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 670% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,574 call options.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,635 shares of company stock valued at $524,734. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,423,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

