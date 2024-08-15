IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Announces Earnings Results

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

IO Biotech Stock Up 0.4 %

IOBT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 37,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. IO Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $68,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,377,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

