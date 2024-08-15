Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 17,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.