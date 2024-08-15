iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AOM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.81. 238,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,891. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

