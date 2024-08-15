iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.05

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 193793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REET. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

