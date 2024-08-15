iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.60

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.60 and last traded at $78.54, with a volume of 3544563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.52.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,022,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 147,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

