iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 147,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 136,825 shares.The stock last traded at $67.54 and had previously closed at $66.93.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

