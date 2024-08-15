iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 881,400 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the July 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 63,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 86,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,747 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 623,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $65.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

