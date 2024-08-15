iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,361,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEMS traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,967. The company has a market capitalization of $393.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

