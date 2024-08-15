iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,746,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.94. 30,526,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,623,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.97 and its 200-day moving average is $204.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

