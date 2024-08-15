iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 173,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 89,290 shares.The stock last traded at $131.83 and had previously closed at $130.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average of $127.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

