Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $192,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after buying an additional 249,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 3.8 %

JBL stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.08. 1,376,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

