Janus International Group (JBI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Janus International Group (NYSE: JBI):

8/12/2024 – Janus International Group was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

8/9/2024 – Janus International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $21.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Janus International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Janus International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.50 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Janus International Group Trading Up 2.2 %

JBI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 248,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 87,047 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

