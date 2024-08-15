Janus International Group (JBI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Janus International Group (NYSE: JBI):
- 8/12/2024 – Janus International Group was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 8/9/2024 – Janus International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $21.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Janus International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Janus International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.50 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Janus International Group Trading Up 2.2 %
JBI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.
