JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.74

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 614607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.
JBS Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion.
JBS Increases Dividend
JBS Company Profile
JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
