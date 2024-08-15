JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.74

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 614607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

JBS Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion.

JBS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.7106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.40. JBS’s dividend payout ratio is 102.63%.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

