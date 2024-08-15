JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in JD.com were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,598,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,811,964. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

