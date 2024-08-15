JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 110 ($1.40) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 115 ($1.47).
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.20) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.81) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 459.40 ($5.87).
JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 1.1 %
JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.
Insider Activity
In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Darren M. Shapland acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($56,690.50). 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About JD Sports Fashion
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JD Sports Fashion
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.