JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 110 ($1.40) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 115 ($1.47).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.20) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.81) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 459.40 ($5.87).

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 1.1 %

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

Shares of JD opened at GBX 122.95 ($1.57) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,216.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.46. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.75 ($2.27).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Darren M. Shapland acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($56,690.50). 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Stories

