Jefferies Financial Group Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$124.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$141.00 to C$124.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BMO. Cormark cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a C$122.00 price target on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$128.93.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$114.34 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$102.67 and a 12 month high of C$133.95. The firm has a market cap of C$82.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$115.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$123.15.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

