Jeffry R. Keyes Buys 50,000 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffry R. Keyes acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,733.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum-Si stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.89. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 294,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 175,100 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,300,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 82,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

