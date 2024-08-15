Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.04 million and $7.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011332 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,905.61 or 0.99715205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00120008 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

