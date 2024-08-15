John Ferrucci Sells 18,499 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) COO John Ferrucci sold 18,499 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Ferrucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, John Ferrucci sold 1,501 shares of Full House Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $7,595.06.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLL remained flat at $5.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $173.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

