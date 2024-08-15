Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 5,257 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,257 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total value of $1,631,615.09. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,599,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,859,615.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MORN traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $313.59. 88,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.38 and a fifty-two week high of $330.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

