JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 46,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $55,033,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 59,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.19. 873,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,190,301. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $606.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

