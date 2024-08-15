JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $59.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.63.

FMC opened at $61.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.33.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in FMC by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FMC by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 83,457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

