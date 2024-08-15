JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Short Interest Up 180.0% in July

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17.

About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products worldwide. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products. In addition, the company provides communication and security services; and produces sulfuric acid and semiconductor materials.

