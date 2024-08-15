Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Kava has a market cap of $348.14 million and approximately $10.75 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00034911 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,769 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.