Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kayne Anderson BDC in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

NYSE KBDC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 10,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $209,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

