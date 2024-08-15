Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Plans $0.15 Dividend

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

Shares of KMR opened at GBX 345.26 ($4.41) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £308.08 million, a PE ratio of 314.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 327.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.27. Kenmare Resources has a one year low of GBX 291 ($3.72) and a one year high of GBX 445.50 ($5.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.36) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Tuesday.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.