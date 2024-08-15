Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after buying an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 22,145.7% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,287 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.20. 3,832,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,724. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $115.35. The firm has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average of $102.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

