Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Haleon were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLN shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HLN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 4,236,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.