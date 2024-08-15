Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 272 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,656,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,372. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.10. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.