Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,202.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 128.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,294,000 after buying an additional 1,514,185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 69,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.77. 1,464,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,318,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.88 and its 200-day moving average is $153.10.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

