Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.00

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 7652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$611.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.01. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of C$112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.0545746 EPS for the current year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

