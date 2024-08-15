Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $30.05 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $30.05 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,297,931 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

