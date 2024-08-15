Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,308,100 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 10,653,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 570.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 2.0 %

KKPNF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. 5,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,386. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $4.27.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

