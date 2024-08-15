Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 184,833.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $46,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,499 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,198,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $158,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,557,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $37,220.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $158,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,557,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $3,676,291. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.19. 135,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,760. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

