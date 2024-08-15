L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at B. Riley

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Singular Research upgraded L.B. Foster to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of FSTR stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. 7,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,541. The stock has a market cap of $203.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.77.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.36 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond T. Betler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,334.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 2,500 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $41,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,352.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond T. Betler purchased 5,000 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,334.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,620 shares of company stock valued at $149,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

