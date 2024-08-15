L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 139.8% in July

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, an increase of 139.8% from the July 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 20.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

