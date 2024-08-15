Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $179.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Landstar System Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $185.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $201.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.04 and a 200 day moving average of $184.38.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.15%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

