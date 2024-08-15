Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $179.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.73.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $185.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $201.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.04 and a 200 day moving average of $184.38.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.15%.
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
