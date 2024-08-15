Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Lassonde Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

About Lassonde Industries

TSE:LAS.A opened at C$172.69 on Monday. Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$123.91 and a 1 year high of C$175.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The stock has a market cap of C$530.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$150.00.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

