Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
