Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Up 9%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 653,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 388,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWIM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Latham Group

Latham Group Trading Up 6.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Latham Group

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.35 million, a P/E ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Latham Group news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,462,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 465,530 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 877,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 234,930 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 445,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 103.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 213,128 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group

(Get Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.