Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 123.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leap Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPTX

Leap Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.31. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 349.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 219,563 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 284,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51,838 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 268.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 255,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 111.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 457,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.