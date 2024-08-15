Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE LEA opened at $110.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Lear has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $147.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.42.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 15.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $820,929,000 after purchasing an additional 946,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,023,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,640,000 after buying an additional 109,746 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 9.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,754,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,721,000 after acquiring an additional 153,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lear by 36.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,726,000 after acquiring an additional 504,091 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

