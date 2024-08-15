Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBTG. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1,799.4% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 949,547 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,712,000. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,946 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.87. 342,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,064. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.