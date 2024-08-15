Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 186 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,903,000. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 133,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.33. 5,632,668 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.