Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 261 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.30. The stock had a trading volume of 531,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

