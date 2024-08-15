Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,557,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 456.4% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 341,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 280,468 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 627,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 243,756 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,004,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1,079.5% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 242,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 221,955 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.32. 61,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

