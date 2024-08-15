Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in Linde by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Linde by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

Linde stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $456.14. 1,104,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,277. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

