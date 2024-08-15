LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director Sells $251,380.41 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.59. The company had a trading volume of 92,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,873. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average is $73.15.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMAT. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 68.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

