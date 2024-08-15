LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TREE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Get LendingTree alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Price Performance

TREE stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $612.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.11. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

In other news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $300,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $1,946,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.